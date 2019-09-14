Two more multilevel parking lots in Gurugram

Two multilevel parking facilities, will soon come up at the congested Sadar Bazar area in Old City.

Haryana Public Works Department Minister Rao Narbir Singh on Friday laid the foundation stones for the two parking facilities, which have a combined capacity of 1,275 cars.

Built at a cost of ₹150 crore, a six-level parking facility will be constructed in Kaman Sarai near Mahavir Chowk with the capacity of 1,000 cars. Having a total area of 8,332 sq m, the parking will house shops, banquet halls, a three-screen multiplex, a gymnasium and a food and badminton court. The construction cost on the project will be recovered in a span of 15 years. Also, the government need not bear the maintenance cost for the facility.

Similarly, a six-level parking facility will be constructed towards the west of Sadar Bazar on Old Railway Road for 275 vehicles, at a veterinary hospital site. The facility with three levels of underground parking space will cover an area of 3,186 sqm. It will house a showroom, retail shops, badminton and food courts.

Mr. Singh said both the projects would be financially viable and the cost incurred would be fully recovered. He said these would be ready in two years and help deal with the problem relating to parking space in the Old City. He added that the facilities will also help reduce traffic jams caused due to vehicles parked on roads.