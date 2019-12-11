Two more metro stations get e-bicycle facility

To improve last-mile connectivity at metro stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday extended e-bicycle services to Malviya Nagar and Saket Metro stations.
DMRC Director/Operations A. K. Garg inaugurated the service and said the specially designed battery-operated cycles would be helpful in providing last-mile connectivity to its commuters and de-congest the road traffic by propagating environment-friendly modes of transport.
He said the DMRC was trying its best to incorporate eco-friendly initiatives in all its spheres of functioning. Those who want to use the service will have to download the app — Mobycy Zypp — and get a one-time registration.
In September, the DMRC had partnered with Yulu Bikes Pvt. Ltd. at seven metro stations. The services since then have been extended to 25 metro stations, the DMRC added.
