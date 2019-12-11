Delhi

Two more metro stations get e-bicycle facility

more-in

To avail service, download app — Mobycy Zypp, says DMRC

To improve last-mile connectivity at metro stations, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday extended e-bicycle services to Malviya Nagar and Saket Metro stations.

DMRC Director/Operations A. K. Garg inaugurated the service and said the specially designed battery-operated cycles would be helpful in providing last-mile connectivity to its commuters and de-congest the road traffic by propagating environment-friendly modes of transport.

He said the DMRC was trying its best to incorporate eco-friendly initiatives in all its spheres of functioning. Those who want to use the service will have to download the app — Mobycy Zypp — and get a one-time registration.

In September, the DMRC had partnered with Yulu Bikes Pvt. Ltd. at seven metro stations. The services since then have been extended to 25 metro stations, the DMRC added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 2:33:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/two-more-metro-stations-get-e-bicycle-facility/article30271330.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY