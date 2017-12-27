Two more girls rescued from ‘spiritual’ centre

Two minor girls were rescued from illegal confinement at an ashram run by ‘spiritual leader’ Virender Dev Dixit in Karawal Nagar in a joint operation by the police and the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), officials said on Tuesday.

Some literature was also confiscated from the ashram where the girls were being held as crackdown continued on Virender’s ashrams across the city.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal along with Ajay Verma, advocate appointed as amicus curae by High Court, had visited the centre at Karawal Nagar on Monday and found six women, including the two minors, living in confinement there.

Ms. Maliwal, who visited another centre run by Virender at Nangloi, has demanded a CBI probe into what she said was a human trafficking racket.

‘Trafficking racket’

“It appears that Virender is running a human trafficking racket. The CBI should conduct raids at all his ashrams and close them down. By delaying the raids, he is getting time to cover up his action,” she had said.

On December 21, the DCW and members from the Child Welfare Committee inspected the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya — run by Virender — in Rohini and rescued 41 girls who were allegedly being confined there.

On December 23, the DCW along with the Delhi Police raided Virender’s ashram in Mohan garden, Uttam Nagar, and found 25 women confined there.

The issue had come to light due to a PIL filed by NGO Foundation for Social Empowerment before the Delhi High Court.

The NGO had informed the court that several minors and women were allegedly being illegally confined there.