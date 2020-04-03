Two more deaths, 93 fresh COVID -19 cases in the Capital

The Capital on Friday reported two deaths and 93 new COVID-19 cases. The toll now stands at six with the total number of cases jumping to 386. Of the 93 new cases, 77 are people from a centre run by the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, which has been evacuated by the authorities.

A total of 259 people from the centre have tested positive for COVID-19 so far just in Delhi alone, said officials, adding that this is 67.1% of the total cases reported in the city. Till Thursday, Delhi had 293 COVID-19 cases.

“Of the two people who died, one was a 36-year-old man from Tamil Nadu who was connected to the markaz [centre] event. He died on March 31 and his test came back positive on Friday,” an official said. The second death was of a 70-year-old man from Delhi. “We are still tracing how he got infected,” the official added.

‘79% positive’

“All the people from the markaz (centre) who have been taken to hospitals (536) have been tested and many of the results are still awaited. Till now, 79% of them have tested positive, but many of the results are still awaited,” a Delhi government official told The Hindu.

The official said that they have been checking and evacuating people from other mosques in the city who had visited the Tablighi centre in March. Till now, around 400 people have been evacuated.

“The ones with symptoms have been moved to hospitals and others have been moved to quarantine facilities. They will be tested from Saturday onwards,” the official said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government launched a COVID-19 helpline to provide updated information on the virus. “Information on centres where food is available for the needy, COVID-19 symptoms, measures taken by the Delhi government to deal with the pandemic and all other information can be gathered by calling up 8800007722,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a digital press conference.

He added that of the total number of COVID-19 cases 58 had a history of foreign travel and 38 cases were from local transmission through foreign travel patients. “The figure for cases that have arisen through local contact and transmission is constant and stable, which gives us hope that there is no spreading of COVID-19 in Delhi,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“I am holding regular meetings with the Health Department of Delhi and the doctors. If there is an outbreak of COVID-19, we are fully prepared to handle the situation,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal added that the government had taken several measures to provide relief to the marginalised sections of society who have been affected by the lockdown, which includes provisions of 7.5 kg of ration to 72 lakh people.

“We have also devised a scheme to provide ration to those who do not have ration cards, and in a few days, we will start providing ration to them as well,” he said, adding that as many as 1,780 centres are providing food to the needy.

Shelter and food

On Thursday, these centres provided lunch for 6,52,850 people and dinner for 6,30,000 people, said the CM. “A total of 328 shelters have also been opened in Delhi for migrant workers and people from outside Delhi. These shelters can accommodate 57,270 people; 11,443 people are living in these shelters right now,” he added.

Mr. Kejriwal also instructed all MLAs to ensure that citizens in their respective constituencies got the benefits of all ongoing government schemes.

While reviewing the enforcement of the ongoing lockdown, Raj Niwas said that Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal had asked officials to ensure proper social distancing during food and ration distribution in addition to strict vigil of quarantine cases.

Mr. Kejriwal also spoke to Opposition BJP MLAs via video conference to seek their suggestions on tackling COVID-19.