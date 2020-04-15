Two more deaths, 51 new cases in Delhi

Two more deaths and 51 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Tuesday, taking the toll to 30 and total number of cases to 1,561.

A total of 16,282 samples have been tested for the virus so far, 2,455 people are in quarantine facilities and 11,984 people are under home quarantine.

The Delhi government on Tuesday also increased the total number of containment zones in the city to 55.

Meanwhile, LNJP Hospital confirmed that the husband and son of an Assistant Nursing Superintendent (ANS) working at hospital have tested positive for COVID-19

Two nurses of the hospital have tested positive for the virus, so far.

“The husband is 50 years old and the son is 21. They were admitted to the hospital on April 10 and tested positive in the last two days,” an official told The Hindu. The ANS had tested positive on Saturday.

“The two nurses are senior staff who handle administration and do not deal with patients. We are still looking into how they contracted the virus. We have quarantined 26 employees,” J.C. Passey, medical director of LNJP Hospital told The Hindu. “A 26-year-old doctor working at Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital in the city who was admitted at LNJP Hospital has also tested positive,” the official said.

His mother, a doctor at LNJP Hospital, has also been tested and the results are awaited.

Two female doctors working at RML Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital spokesperson said. These are the first cases of staff being tested positive for the virus at the hospital, according to officials. The spokesperson said that they are yet to ascertain how the doctors contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, the two-year-old son of a nurse at the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday is asymptomatic and stable, hospital officials said on Tuesday. The nurse, who is pregnant, was earlier tested positive. A total of 30 people, including staff, patients, and the child, have tested positive in the hospital so far.

Mass testing

Max Healthcare has said it will test its entire workforce of 18,000 employees for COVID-19. Three employees of Max Hospital, East Block in Saket had tested positive earlier this week.