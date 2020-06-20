Two more chargesheets filed against Tahir Hussain

NEW DELHI

He was leading a mob that entered two buildings in Chand Bagh: police

Delhi Police on Friday filed two chargesheets against suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain in a case related to communal violence in north-east Delhi in February.

The police submitted the chargesheets before Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Rampuri in cases of rioting. The chargesheets have been filed under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 147 and 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 34 (common intention), said a lawyer privy to the matter.

The police said that Mr. Hussain was leading a mob that entered two buildings in Chand Bagh on February 25. He damaged goods in the shop, causing a loss of around ₹30 lakh. Cars parked in other building were also torched, they said.

The police had earlier chargesheeted Mr. Hussain in the murder case of IB staff Ankit Sharma and another one related to rioting.

Hussain has also been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.