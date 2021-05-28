Two more arrested in wrestler death case

NEW DELHI

Total nine held, four more on the run

Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium incident in which a wrestler died, the police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Karoria and Virender, they said. Virender, a wrestler, used to practice at the stadium. The arrested accused acted at the behest of the main accused Sushil Kumar, an officer said.

Nine persons have been arrested so far and four are on the run. Sushil and his accomplice Ajay were taken to Bathinda and Chandigarh in connection with the investigation. On Wednesday morning, the police had said that four accomplices of Sushil were arrested. Another accused Prince Dalal was held from the crime spot on the day of the incident.

Wrestler Sagar died while two of his friends were injured after a brawl broke out between them and the accused due to a property dispute on intervening night of May 4-5.

Involvement of gangster

The police said they are probing if gangster Kala Jathedi is directly linked to the incident. The police also said they are yet to recover Sushil’s mobile.