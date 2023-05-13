Two more arrested in Tillu murder case

May 13, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - New Delhi

Two more inmates of Tihar jail have been arrested in connection with the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, senior police officers said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Vinod alias Chavanni and Atta-ul-Rehman and were arrested under the charge of conspiracy to murder on Tuesday, said a senior officer of the Special Cell, which is probing the case. The arrests were made after the interrogation of four other accused — Deepak alias Titar, Yogesh alias Tunda, Rajesh Bawania, and Riyaz Khan.

Gangster Sunil Balyan alias Tillu Tajpuriya, leader of Delhi’s Tillu gang, was stabbed to death by four members of the rival Gogi gang inside the high-risk ward of Tihar’s jail no. 8. CCTV footage of the incident had surfaced online, showing that the attack continued even as security personnel stood afar.

While Vinod was arrested for covering the CCTV cameras with bedsheets, Rehman had helped the four assailants by disposing their improvised weapons, the officer added.

The Special Cell officer told The Hindu that Vinod and Rehman were not part of the Gogi gang but became close to them during their time in the jail.

The officer also told the The Hindu that involvement of jail officials cannot be ruled out. “The probe is in its initial stages and we haven’t reached that part, but we can’t rule out the possibility that the accused had help from some security or jail officials. We will explore this angle later,” the officer said.

The officer said that the investigating team had visited the Tihar jail multiple times to analyse CCTV footages and to collect forensic evidence to ascertain the chain of events.

Recreating crime scene

On Thursday, the probe team took the six accused to the high-risk ward and recreated the crime scene, the officer said. He added that clothes, shoes, an exhaust fan and other objects were seized from jail no. 8 and their current cells in Rohini, Mandoli and Tihar jails. The four accused were moved out of the jail no. 8 after the incident.

Explaining the chain of events, the senior officer said that the four accused had hatched a conspiracy to avenge the death of Gogi. They had knife-like weapons, which were made from the frame of the exhaust fan. They used wet bedsheets and a wiper stick as a jack to break the railing on the first floor to reach the ground floor.

“They had spent the night sharpening weapons and keeping vigil at surroundings. They had already figured out the schedule of cell opening and other details,” he added.

Delhi’s Patiala House Court has extended the police custody of the six accused by three more days.