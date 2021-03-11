Two more arrested in Red Fort violence case

NEW DELHI

11 March 2021 01:03 IST

One is settled in the U.K. and another resides in Delhi

Two more persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in Red Fort violence in January, said a senior police officer on Wednesday.

Maninderjit Singh, (23), and Khempreet Singh (21), who were actively involved in the violence at Red Fort, were arrested on Tuesday.

Forged documents

According to the police, Maninderjit, a Dutch national settled in Birmingham, U.K., was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport while he was trying to flee from India on forged travel documents and posing himself as Jarmanjit Singh. He hails from a village in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

As per his plan, he was going to fly to Nepal from Delhi and then head to the U.K. A look out circular was also issued by the police against him in connection with the case and he is previously involved in two criminal cases, the police said.

Khempreet is a resident of Swaroop Nagar, who the police said had assaulted personnel on duty inside the well area of Red Fort with spear. He was absconding and wilfully evading his arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said the presence of Maninderjit at Red Fort was established through electronic evidence.

There are video footage on record, which shows his presence alongside the unlawfully assembled unruly riotous mob at Red Fort carrying spear during farmers agitation on January 26, the police said.

The police said Maninderjit is settled in Birmingham and is employed as a labourer in a construction field. In December 2019, he visited India and due to the lockdown in 2020, he could not return. He was produced before the court and a four-day police custody remand has been taken.

Khempreet, who stays in Swaroop Nagar here, is a close accomplice of arrested accused Maninder Singh, they added.