Two more arrested in Red Fort violence case

Two more persons, including the president of the Kashmir United Front Organisation, have been arrested in connection with the Red Fort violence case, the police said on Tuesday.

Mohinder Singh (45) and Mandeep Singh (23) were nabbed with the support of Jammu and Kashmir Police, they said. “Mohinder heads the Kashmir United Front and is a key conspirator in the case,” said Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Tuesday sent actor-activist Deep Sidhu to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the case.

Protesting farmers had clashed with the police on January 26 during a tractor parade, and some entered the Red Fort.