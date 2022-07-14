Delhi

Two more arrested for conspiring, killing DTC driver

Staff Reporter New Delhi July 14, 2022 02:18 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 02:19 IST

A week after a 45-year-old Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) driver was shot dead in south-east Delhi’s Govindpuri, two men, including the main conspirator, have been arrested in connection with the killing, the police said on Wednesday.

The two accused arrested have been identified as — Iqbal Ansari, 42, a resident of Jharkhand, and Manish Mishra, 34, a resident of Gujarat.

Earlier, the deceased’s wife, Geeta alias Nazma, 28, ex-wife, Geeta, 54, and her daughter, Komal, 21, were arrested for planning the murder.

The DTC driver, Sanjeev Kumar, was shot dead on July 7.

DCP (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said Ansari was arrested on Saturday night from Ravidas Marg near Govindpuri metro station. He allegedly revealed that he conspired to kill Kumar in connivance with Nazma, who is his cousin, Geeta, and two of his associates — Nayum and Mishra. After the murder, Mishra fled to Gujarat and Nayum to Jharkand. Mishra was arrested from Valsad in Gujarat on Tuesday.

Kumar allegedly married Nazma 12 years ago by concealing his first marriage. Nazma allegedly told the police that she was ill-treated by Kumar. Geeta was angry at Kumar for abandoning her for Nazma. Both the women plotted to kill Kumar to usurp his property, the DCP said.

The police said, Ansari hired Nayum, who later contacted the shooter — Mishra — to kill Kumar. For the execution of aforesaid murder, ₹15 lakh was paid by the Nazma and Geeta.

