Two minors injured in house collapse

Two minor girls sustained injuries when the balcony of a house collapsed in Mukundpur area on Thursday afternoon. The girls are out of danger.

Delhi Fire Service officials said that the victims have been identified as Saloni (13) and Naaz (18). They were rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Both the girls have sustained injuries on their leg, DFS said.

A fire department official said that a call was received at 12.44 p.m. after which two fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused by 3.30 p.m. “When the fire department reached the spot, they found the balcony collapsed and the girls injured,” the official said.

In another incident, an under construction house collapsed in west Delhi’s Janakpuri around 3.30 p.m, fire department officials said. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused a few hours later. No injuries were reported in the incident.