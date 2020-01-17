Delhi

Two minors injured in house collapse

more-in

Two minor girls sustained injuries when the balcony of a house collapsed in Mukundpur area on Thursday afternoon. The girls are out of danger.

Delhi Fire Service officials said that the victims have been identified as Saloni (13) and Naaz (18). They were rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Both the girls have sustained injuries on their leg, DFS said.

A fire department official said that a call was received at 12.44 p.m. after which two fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused by 3.30 p.m. “When the fire department reached the spot, they found the balcony collapsed and the girls injured,” the official said.

In another incident, an under construction house collapsed in west Delhi’s Janakpuri around 3.30 p.m, fire department officials said. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused a few hours later. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
accident (general)
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 1:40:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/two-minors-injured-in-house-collapse/article30580282.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY