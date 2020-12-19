Two minors die in fire

New Delhi

19 December 2020 05:41 IST

Two minor boys died on Friday after a fire broke out in a storeroom of a rented house in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur. The deceased have been identified as brothers Aayush (5) and Shriansh (6).

Police suspect a short circut to be the cause of the blaze. A call about the fire was received at 2.44 p.m. after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire official said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the children suffered burn injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead, said DFS director Atul Garg. The fire was doused by 4 p.m.

The police said that the father of the children makes rubber-polymer slippers and had shifted to the house on December 1. The material for making the slippers were being kept at the house, which caught fire.

The ground floor of the building caught fire. Residents of the other floors were rescued by the police with the help of locals.

Doctors said the brothers died due to smoke inhalation. The bodies will be handed over to the family after post-mortem.