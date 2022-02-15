Two minors apprehended and a man arrested for stabbing man to death

A 21-year-old man was arrested and two juveniles were apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man to death after the victim allegedly made some objectionable comments about them, here in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai.

According to DCP(South) Benita Mary Jaiker, on February 13, police received a PCR call regarding a stabbing incident at Neb Sarai police station, following which a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

After a case was lodged, police collected CCTV footage of the area, an analysis of which revealed the presence of three persons at the crime spot. After the photographs of the accused were shared with police staff, the accused were traced and a raid was carried out on Monday at their hideouts, following which Rakesh, 21, was arrested and the two other juveniles were apprehended.

During their interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that the deceased made some objectionable comments about one of the minor’s family members. “In order to teach him [victim] a lesson and take revenge, the accused persons hatched a plan to stab the deceased,” DCP Jaiker said.