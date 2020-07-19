Two minors and their mother found dead in Nihal Vihar

The bodies of a 28-year-old woman and her minor children were found at their house in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar on Sunday, the police said.

They suspect that the woman’s husband is behind the murders since he has been missing.

The police said that they received a call around 11.30 a.m. According to a relative, the woman’s phone number was not reachable and the husband was also not responding.

The police said they found that the woman, identified as Preeti, her nine-year-old son and five-year-old daughter were found murdered at their house at Shiv Ram Park, in Nihal Vihar area.

“We broke open the gate and entered into the house and found that the victim and her children were lying dead on the same bed. It seems that they were hit with a hammer. Preeti also had multiple stab wounds in her abdomen. Her son’s hands and legs were tied and the daughter was lying next to them,” said a police officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) A. Koan said a case of murder is being registered and further investigation is being done.

Preeti’s parents, who live nearby, claimed that her husband, Gagan, was an alcoholic who would often fight with her.