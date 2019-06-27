Two minors among 7 hurt in Narela fire

Seven people, including two children, were injured after a fire broke out at a general store in outer Delhi’s Narela on Wednesday.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said that eight-year-old Ayush and four-year-old Vijay suffered 20% burns.

Twenty-three-year-old Amarjeet suffered 80% burn injuries and is stated to be in a critical condition.

The other victims are Mahesh (16) and Raju Ram (15), who both sustained minor wounds. Bhagwan Swarup (25) suffered 35% burns while Satpal (22) suffered 40% burn injuries.

The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 4.39 a.m. Two fire tenders brought the blaze under control by 6.45 a.m. It is suspected that the fire started from one of the power metres installed in the general store.

Another incident

In another fire, seven persons were rescued after a fire broke out at a building on Shanker Road in Ranjeet Nagar on Wednesday.

“A fire broke out at an office located on the second floor of the building,” a senior fire officer said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.