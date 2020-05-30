Two minor PUBG addicts held

Two minors have been apprehended for allegedly stealing mobile phone, the police said on Saturday, adding that the two were addicted to the online game PUBG for which they needed the phones.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said that that police received information regarding a theft in a shop by breaking its shutter in Raju Park. Complainant Vikas Singh told the police that on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, some unknown persons broke open the shutter of his shop and stole ₹2,000, a few mobile phones, ludos and some other items.

“During investigation, the police analysed the CCTV footage of the area. On Saturday, the police got a tip-off, following which a trap was laid and one juvenile was apprehended from near Shiv Mandir, Shiv Park. On his instance, his accomplice was also apprehended from Khanpur,” Mr. Thakur said.

The police said that 19 mobiles, two tablets, one ludo, chess board and four batteries were recovered from their possession.

During probe, it was revealed that one of the juveniles is addicted to PUBG and in order to increase the participation of his friends in the game, he needed several mobile phones, therefore, he hatched a plan with his friend and burgled the shop, the police said.