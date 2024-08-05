Two minor girls rescued from brothel in Delhi’s GB Road

The Delhi Police has rescued two minor girls, who were allegedly being made to work in a brothel in the GB Road area by portraying them as adults using forged Aadhaar cards, officials said on Sunday.

DCP (Central) M. Harsha Vardhan told The Hindu that the two minors were rescued by police during routine checking in the area on the intervening night of July 16 and 17.

“Suspicion arose when the police visited the top floor of a brothel house for inspection and found two girls who appeared to be minor unable to give proper responses to the police personnel’s questions,” he said.

Upon suspicion, a further inquiry was conducted, and it was found that both the girls were aged 17, said the DCP.

Subsequently, both the girls were rescued from the brothel and sent to a counsellor, following which they were sent to a shelter home, he added.

Upon counselling, it was revealed that the girls had come to the brothel with one Kiran Devi a year ago and two persons, Rishi and Sanjay, had brought them to her, the officer said.

After counselling, medical examinations of both victims were conducted at the Lok Nayak Hospital here on July 18 and their statements were recorded, the police said.

“During investigation, it was revealed that one accused Lala Ram, 48, helped in tampering the Aadhaar cards of the girls to portray them as adults,” the DCP said.

The police said that two people, including one woman, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A mobile phone, one digital notebook, six photocopies of Aadhaar cards, one PAN card and 14 passport size photographs of different men and women were recovered from him.

Accordingly, two separate cases were registered against both under relevant sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Mr. Vardhan said, adding that further investigation is underway to break the nexus.