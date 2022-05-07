Two minor girls raped in Delhi, four arrested

One of them was gang-raped after being given a spiked drink

In two separate incidents, four men were booked on Friday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for raping two minor girls in the Capital, the police said.

The first incident took place on Wednesday night. According to the DCP (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav, the police were informed on Friday that a 15-year-old girl was raped in a factory at Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC) in Narela.

Upon interrogation, the accused told the police that Narendra, 40, the prime accused and the victim’s employer, had asked the girl to wait after her working hours, late at night. He then lured her into drinking a cold drink that left her intoxicated, following which she was taken to a room at the topmost floor and gangraped by him and his associates, identified as Mohit, 22, and Parvinder, 30, the DCP said.

The police said the victim was dumped outside her house by the accused after the incident.

After receiving the complaint, the police visited the victim’s house and took her to a hospital for medical examination. The victim’s condition is stable now, the police said, adding that the three accused were arrested from the DSIIDC premises within three hours of the complaint.

In yet another sexual harassment case, a 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday for raping and abducting a minor girl from Haryana’s Mithapur in Faridabad, the police said.

DCP (South West) Manoj C. said the police received a complaint on April 28 at Vasant Kunj South police station regarding another rape by the accused, identified as Vijay. While looking for him, the police were informed that he had abducted a minor. Based on technical surveillance, the police identified the accused through his social media profile. A team arrested him after raiding his hideout at the Delhi border and rescued the minor.

The police said Vijay would text girls and lure them into meeting him on the pretext of marriage.