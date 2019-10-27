Two men stabbed by security guard, his friend

A 29-year-old man and his 25-year-old friend were stabbed to death by a security guard and his accomplice in Outer North Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar on Friday night, the police said on Saturday.

The guard, Jai Kumar, has been arrested, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said Ravi and Sunil were stabbed multiple times by Jai and his accomplice Dharmender.

A house owned by one Rajesh Jain was being constructed in Swaroop Nagar where Jai was deployed as a guard while one Ram Singh is the contractor.

Singh’s son and Ravi used to come to oversee the work, which is in its final stages. During investigation, it was revealed that Jai had allowed Dharmender to stay in the under-construction building to which Singh had always objected to.

Victim was drunk

On Friday night, Ravi, in a drunken state, came to the construction site to take stock of the work where he saw Dharmender and Jai. Ravi complained to Jai over Dharmender’s presence after which a quarrel broke out between the two sides.

Next, Ravi called Sunil, who works as a labourer at the site, for help after which the quarrel turned violent. Jai and Dharmender allegedly stabbed the victims. They then started to run but Jai was nabbed on the spot by Singh and his younger son Shashi.

The police said when they reached the spot, Sunil was found dead and Ravi had been taken to hospital where he was declared dead. Mr. Sharma said teams are looking for Dharmeder.