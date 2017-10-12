Two men shot at

Two persons were shot at allegedly by a criminal and his associate on Tuesday night in north-west Delhi’s Netaji Subhash Place. An unidentified passer-by also sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Revenge

According to the police, the motive behind the attack was revenge.

Rajesh and his friend Ajay were sitting outside the former’s home in Shakurpur around 10 p.m. when two bike-borne assailants shot them. The duo sustained severe injuries in the shoot-out. Even as the police were informed about the attack, the assailants fled the spot.

“Mr. Rajesh and Mr. Ajay were immediately taken to a hospital and their statements were recorded,” said a senior police officer.

Mr. Rajesh held a man named Ravi, who was lodged in Tihar jail and is out on bail currently, responsible for the shooting.

He claimed Ravi wanted revenge as Mr. Rajesh had beaten his younger brother during Dussehra festivities. Ravi, who was in jail at the time of the incident, learnt about it and decided to take revenge. Ravi got bail, roped in an associate and attacked Mr. Rajesh and his friend on Tuesday.

According to the police, there are seven criminal cases against Ravi, including murder and attempt to murder.