Two men set friend on fire after drunken brawl

In the heat of a drunken brawl, two friends allegedly poured petrol on the private parts of another friend and set him alight in central Delhi’s Kashmere Gate, the police said on Sunday. The accused are absconding

The victim, Adalati, was rushed to Lok Nayak Hospital by his family members, from where they called the police.

The victim told the police that on Friday at 11 p.m., he and his two friends, Vivek and Gopi, were consuming alcohol at Khoya Market in Kashmere Gate.

“They are my friends for the past 12 years as we all work in the same market and meet each other daily. I was not aware of their malicious intention,” the victim told the police.

After drinking alcohol, Vivek and Gopi got into an argument with him over some petty issue. Angered over the quarrel, the duo got into a brawl with Adalati. The police said that the accused somehow managed to get their hands on petrol and poured it onto the victim’s private parts and set him on fire.

The victim was somehow able to douse the blaze but the accused still would not let him go. They confined Adalati till Saturday morning. The accused let Adalati go only after he assured them that he would not report the incident to anyone, said the police.

“The victim told his family members and he was taken to LNJP Hospital. A case has been registered,” said a senior police officer.