Two men rob west Delhi ATM of ₹30 lakh in cash

Two unidentified men allegedly fled with around ₹30 lakh in cash after breaking open an ATM in west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar, the police said on Sunday.
The accused had held a security guard of the ATM kiosk hostage while committing the crime, they said.
The incident took place on the intervening night of November 7 and 8. It is suspected that they looted around ₹30 lakh cash.
However, bank officials are yet to ascertain the amount, the police said.
The accused used gas cutters to break the ATM and also sprayed paint on the CCTV camera which was installed inside the vestibule, a senior officer said.
A case was registered based on the statement of the security guard and a probe is under way.
