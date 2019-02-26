Two men held in Noida for raping woman

Two men were arrested on Monday morning for allegedly raping a 35-year-old Agra-based woman in a flat inside a gated society in Greater Noida’s Kasna on February 23 night, the police said.

The woman was brought to Greater Noida by one of the accused who was her acquiantance.

The accused allegedly took the victim to a society in Kasna where they were joined by another man. Both the men then raped the woman.

The police said that the woman filed a complaint on Sunday in which she said she knew the accused who had lured her into sightseeing in Agra, but took her to Greater Noida instead.

‘Spiked her drink’

“She said that the flat where she was raped is owned by the accused’s friend. The two men allegedly forced themselves on the woman, after offering her drinks with sedatives, she said. The victim escaped from the flat in the morning and lodged a complaint to the police,” said Ajay Kumar, Station House Officer at Kasna.

Mr. Kumar also said that a case was registered under IPC Sections 376 D (punishment for gang rape) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) based on the victim’s complaint.

“The accused were held on Monday morning. They confessed to having committed the crime and were sent to jail after being produced in the court,” he added.