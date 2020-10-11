Two men held for stabbing youth over a cigarette

NEW DELHI

Victim refused to give it to accused as his shop had closed

Two men allegedly stabbed a 24-year-old man, who works at a tea shop in southeast Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj, for refusing to give them a cigarette, the police said on Saturday. The accused have been arrested, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena said that the victim has been identified as Ezaz and the accused as Mohammad Sakib Khan (19) and Abdul Hannan (30).

The police said that officials were at a checkpost, when they heard a fight and rushed to the spot. They found Mr. Ezaz lying on the street with stab wounds, after which he was rushed to the hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be stable.

Mr. Ezaz told the police that he works with his brother-in-law, Aamir, at a tea shop. On Friday, Mr. Hannan came to the shop and took a cigarette. After a while, he, along with his friend returned to the shop and asked for another cigarette, but by then the victim had closed the shop. When Mr. Ezaz refused to give the second cigarette to the accused, they started beating him and Mr. Aamir. The accused then stabbed Ezaz with a blade-cutter in his abdomen and arms.

One of the two accused was held at the spot and another was arrested later. A case under relevant sections has been registered at Shaheen Bagh police station.

“During interrogation, the accused said that they had asked for a cigarette and on being refused by the victim, they lost their temper and thrashed him and his brother-in-law,” Mr Meena said.