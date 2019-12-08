Two men held for killing woman in Paschim Vihar

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a woman in Paschim Vihar, the police said on Saturday.

Her body was found on Friday and the police have not ruled out possibility of sexual assault.

The accused were acquaintances of the woman.

The police said a PCR call was received regarding a body being found in Avtar Enclave. They said the woman was strangulated with a dupatta. The body has been sent for post-mortem and a murder case has been registered, an officer said.

Missing report

During investigation, the woman was identified. Her mother works as a house help, said an officer. It was revealed that the woman was reported missing on Thursday and a kidnapping case was registered at Punjabi Bagh police station in this connection.

During investigation, with the help of local intelligence and technical surveillance, the police made the arrests. Interrogation is under way to ascertain the motive and sequence of events, the police said, adding that medical report is awaited for further clarifications.