Two men held for gang-raping 3-year-old girl

February 04, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

Two men have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a three-year-old girl in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, the police said on Friday.

An officer said a case has been registered against the accused — Ramniwas Panika, 27, and Shaktiman Singh, 22 — who hail from Madhya Pradesh and worked as helpers in a garbage recycling company.

The victim has been sent for medical examination at AIIMS and her condition is said to be stable, the officer added.

The arrests were made soon after the victim’s mother had filed a police complaint that the child had been missing since morning.

The police said the accused, who live in the same area as the victim, were drinking when they saw her playing outside her house.

The two then took her to a nearby jungle, raped her and fled the spot.

Another girl who lives near the jungle heard the child crying. After rushing to the spot, the girl found her bleeding from her privates and took her to her mother, who was searching for her all the while.