Two men held for extortion bid to buy protein supplements in Delhi

December 10, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - New Delhi

A 19-year-old woman’s former partner and his friend have been arrested for trying to extort money from her by threatening to circulate her private photos on social media, the police said on Saturday.

According to a senior officer, the two accused were arrested from north-west Delhi’s Ashok Vihar on December 6. The motive was to purchase imported protein powder and other bodybuilding supplements, he added.

The accused have been identified as Ansh Sharma, 19, a class 12 passout and the former partner of the woman; and Govind Sharma, 20, who worked at a furniture shop.

The police said Mr. Ansh told them that he had recently joined a gym and wanted to take up bodybuilding as a profession, for which he was advised to use expensive muscle-boosting supplements.

As he did not have the money required to buy the supplements, he along with his friend hatched the plan to extort money from the victim, the police said.

The police said Mr. Ansh created an anonymous social media handle to threaten the woman.

“They threatened to make her private photographs public if she didn’t pay them ₹1 lakh,” DCP (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said.

Threats to father

The accused also threatened her father through text messages when he contacted them from the woman’s cell phone.

The woman, a resident of Burari, lodged a complaint with the police around a fortnight ago.

The police said during interrogation, Mr. Ansh told them that the woman and he had exchanged passwords of their social media accounts when they were in a brief relationship in 2020.

“Our investigation team found that the location from where the fake ID was created was in Ashok Vihar,” Mr. Meena said. The police first arrested Mr. Govind, who disclosed the involvement of Mr. Ansh.

Mr. Ansh revealed that he knew the complainant since she was in Class 6 through common friends.

