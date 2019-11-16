Two men held for cloning ATM cards

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly cloning ATM cards across the country, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Devender Arya said the accused have been identified as Krishna Gopal (22) from Kakrola and Sumit Gola (30) from Mandawali. The police said they have recovered around 300 cloned cards, one skimmer device and one countrymade pistol with two extra live cartridges from the possession of the accused.

“The police got a tip-off regarding the accused persons on Thursday following which a trap was laid near Mahipal Pur and the two were nabbed after a brief chase,” Mr. Arya said.

The accused allegedly told the police they used to fit a skimming machine in the ATMs of Delhi, NCR and other States, including Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh to collect data for cloning. After this, they would detach the skimmer from the ATM and extract the data in encrypted form.

The accused knew a few software engineers who used to decrypt the data for them. “Gopal used to withdraw the money. He was involved in two similar cases in Odisha and Ghaziabad,” the officer added.