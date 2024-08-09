GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two men die in separate incidents of suicide at metro stations

Published - August 09, 2024 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Two men allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents at Yamuna Bank and Maharaja Surajmal Stadium metro stations on Thursday, officials said.

A 50-year-old allegedly jumped in front of an oncoming train at Yamuna Bank metro station, briefly disrupting services on the Blue Line. According to a note recovered from his possession, he took the step due to financial hardship and health issues, the police said.

“On Thursday, we received a call from the metro station controller at Yamuna Bank regarding the incident. A team was rushed to the spot and the man was taken to LBS Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” a senior officer said. The deceased, identified as Naveen, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, had said in his note that nobody forced him to take the extreme measure, he added.

Efforts are being made to contact the man’s family, and inquest proceedings have been initiated under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In a separate incident, a man jumped from the platform at Maharaja Surajmal Stadium metro station onto the road below on Thursday afternoon. Police rushed him to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, an officer said. The deceased was identified as Harish, 49, a resident of Rohini, and his family has been informed of his death, he added.

