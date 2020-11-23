Two men arrested for snatching gold chain of woman journalist

NEW DELHI

Receiver has been nabbed at the instance of accused: police

Two persons were arrested for allegedly snatching the gold chain of a journalist, who is the wife of former Director General of Police of Meghalaya, in south-east Delhi’s Moolchand, the police said on Sunday.

A receiver has also been arrested, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) R.P. Meena said the accused have been identified as Alok Ranjan (23), Gufran (26), both residents of Tughlakabad, and Vishwanath Das (32), a resident of Garhi Village to whom they used to sell the stolen items.

The police said that on Friday, an information was received regarding the snatching of a gold chain of a woman journalist at Amar Colony. They were told that she was on her way to the metro station when two bike-borne men snatched her gold chain with a diamond pendant.

“During investigation, the CCTV footage of the area identified the motorcycle, which was registered in the name of Gufran. Thereafter, the police conducted raids at Tughlakabad and nabbed both the snatchers,” Mr. Meena said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that Gufran was riding the motorcycle and Ranjan, who snatched the chain from the journalist, was pillion-riding.

They also admitted that about ten days ago, they had snatched a chain from a woman at Lajpat Nagar, which was recovered from Gufran’s house.

They disclosed that the chain snatched from Moolchand metro station was sold to Das and at their instance, Das was also arrested from his house.