Two men arrested for smuggling sandalwood

Two men have been arrested for allegedly smuggling sandalwood in north-east Delhi’s Welcome, the police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Nadeem Zafar (35) and Mohammad Basil (28) and 1,340 kg of sandalwood was recovered from their possession, they said.

During a tenant verification drive near Samudayik Bhawan, the police spotted the two men standing behind trucks with logs wrapped with plastic. After seeing the police, the accused tried to flee, officers said.

The policemen unwrapped the packaging and found sandalwood inside.

They were carrying the sandalwood to Zafar’s house and were waiting for a vehicle for the transportation.

Smuggled from Chennai

“The accused transported the sandalwood, weighing 1,340 kgs, from Chennai to Delhi and were planning to sell it in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. Forest Department officers said that the recovered sandalwood cannot be carried from one State to another without getting a transit permit from the department,” said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East).

Basil, who hails from Chennai, brought the logs in a tempo to the national capital, the police also said. They were on the way to Zafar’s house, who lives in Janta Colony in Welcome, they added.