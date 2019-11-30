Two men arrested for kidnapping minor

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl from south-east Delhi’s Palam, the police said on Friday.

The victim has been rescued, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Devender Arya said Virender Kumar Dutt (36) and Nikhil Chaudhary alias Satyam (21) allegedly kidnapped the girl because Virender did not have a child.

The police said on November 23 at 1.30 p.m., a PCR call was received stating that a toddler was kidnapped by two bike-borne men.

Lured victim’s brother

“The toddler was with her 11-year-old brother when the accused lured the boy by saying that they will teach him how to ride a bike. The two then dropped the boy a few km ahead and fled with the girl. The boy then told his father who further approached the police,” said an officer.

During investigation, the police scanned CCTV footage of the area. The route taken by the accused led to the identification of the registration number of the bike used in the commission of the crime, the police said.

Further probe revealed that the bike was stolen from Panipat. A CCTV footage showed one accused entering a street in Puran Nagar but at the exit point, two men were seen leaving, which revealed that one accused lived on the street. He was identified as Nikhil and was arrested, the police said.

During interrogation, he allegedly told police that Virender, who he had met a month ago, was the mastermind behind the crime. Nikhil said Virender had helped him get a job. “With Nikhil’s help, the location of Virender was traced to Nilothi Extension after which a raid was conducted in the small hours and he was nabbed,” Mr. Arya said.

Virender said he was married for six years and did not have a child.

“To fulfill his wife and mother’s desire, he decided to kidnap the child. He even made a fake certificate of child adoption in the name of Geeta Ashram in Gurugram. He also disclosed that he had purchased the stolen bike from a relative in Panipat,” Mr. Arya added.