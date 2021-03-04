Two men arrested for burglary

Two persons who were escaping after committing a burglary were arrested when they stopped for urinating in public in south Delhi, the police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur said that the accused have been identified as Deepak and Ravikant. They were returning to their hideout after committing burglary in the area of Karawal Nagar and stopped for urinating at BRT Road.

To curb incidents of street crime in the area, a team was formed and deployed at BRT road and when the accused were spotted around 4.30 a.m. in a car and subsequently urinating in public, they were stopped by the staff who told them that their car will be checked.

The accused duo tried to flee but they were chased and caught by the police team. During search, one of the accused, Ravikant, was found carrying a countrymade pistol with magazine and silver jewellery, while his accomplice was found in possession of a loaded countrymade pistol with two live cartridges. He also had gold ornaments with him. When the duo were questioned about the ornaments, they failed to give a satisfactory response and were arrested for keeping illegal weapons, the police said.

During further enquiry, the accused confessed about committing burglary in the area of Karawal Nagar.