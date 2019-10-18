Two members of thak-thak gang held

Two members of the thak-thak gang have been arrested in connection with a theft in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas, the police said on Thursday.

Sandeep (19) and Abhinav (22) were arrested and ₹70 lakh in foreign currency notes and jewellery were recovered from them, the police said.

Hauz Khas theft

On Wednesday, the victim said, he was travelling with his driver from Panchsheel flyover towards Shahpur Jat, when two persons arrived on a motorcycle and told them that there was some issue with the car, the police said.

The driver immediately stopped the car to check, but found nothing.

Meanwhile, the victim realised that someone had stolen his briefcase containing documents and another bag containing ₹1 lakh cash, jewellery worth ₹2 lakh and another ₹50,000 in assorted foreign currency notes, they added.

Accused Abhinav was later identified with the help of the CCTV camera footage and was subsequently arrested, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

The motorcycle used in the commission of the crime was also recovered, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Abhinav confessed to have committed to have committed the crime with the help of his accomplice Sandeep. At his instance, the stolen bags were recovered from his residence.

Sandeep was also arrested from near a hospital on M.B. Road, the police added.