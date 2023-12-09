HamberMenu
Two members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang nabbed in Delhi's Vasant Kunj

Police have seized two pistols and four live cartridges, and a motorcycle. 

December 09, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

The Delhi police's special cell has apprehended two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi criminal gang following a brief exchange of fire in the Vasant Kunj area, in New Delhi, police said on December 9.

“The two — Anish (23) and a juvenile (15-year-old) — were apprehended from near pocket-9 of Vasant Kunj on Friday night,” they said. Police had information that the duo had been tasked to “fire” outside a prominent hotel in South Delhi, and the police added that the motive seemed to be of extortion.

“They had received instructions from Amit, lodged at a jail in Punjab, on the directions of gangster Anmol Bishnoi,” they said. Anmol Bishnoi is a cousin of Lawrence Bishnoi and it is suspected that he is hiding in Canada. Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail. 

“Five rounds were fired by the accused and in retaliation, two rounds by police in self defence. No one was injured,” police said. Police have seized two pistols and four live cartridges, and a motorcycle. Anish is named in six cases of armed robbery, the Arms Act and assault and the juvenile in a armed robbery case in Haryana’s Rohtak district.

