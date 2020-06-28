Two major projects to decongest Gurugram likely to be delayed

The two major infrastructure projects in the Millennium City to decongest the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway — a U-turn underpass near the Ambience Mall and the U-turn flyover near Shankar Chowk — could be delayed due to non-payment of their shares by the stakeholders.

Though the National Highways Authority of India has paid its due share for the both projects, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the DLF Limited and the Ambience Developers and Infrastructure Private Limited are yet to make their respective contributions.

As per the fund sharing formula, NHAI has to incur 50% cost of the ₹102.94 crore underpass project and 75% cost of the ₹58.96 crore flyover. The DFL Limited and the Ambience Developers need to pay ₹25.37 crore each for the underpass and the GMDA has to pay ₹14.74 crore for the flyover. As per the contract, the two projects are to be completed before September this year.

Ahead of schedule

Though both projects were running ahead of the schedule, the construction was stopped for 45 days due to high pollution levels in November last year and again for two months due to the lockdown this year.

In a latest communication, the GMDA has written to Ambience Developers and the DLF Limited on June 15 seeking to release their shares at the earliest.

Krishan Goel, co-partner of the construction firm Ram Kumar Contractor, said work had resumed post lockdown and around third-fourth of the construction was completed. He claimed that the projects could still be completed in time if the payment was received in 10-15 days.

When contacted, DLF Limited spokesperson said they had always supported authorities in completing their commitments and were committed to paying their share. K.C. Sharma of GMDA said the authority had not received any formal communication from the NHAI seeking the funds. Repeated attempts to reach Ambience Developers did not elicit any response.

The 377-m-long underground U-turn will reduce the travel time and traffic congestion under the Rajokri flyover in Delhi. The 455-m-long elevated U-turn will reduce the traffic volume on the NH-48.