Delhi

Two loot DU staffer’s house at gunpoint

Two unidentified men barged into the house of Delhi University employee and looted cash and gold jewellery from their house in Dayalpur, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on July 26.

The men threatened the staffer and his mother with pistols. Fearing for their life, they handed over cash and jewellery worth lakhs kept in their house.

In one of the CCTV footage, the assailants could be seen wearing masks and waiting outside the street near the house before committing the crime.

The police said that the involvement of more than two men is being probed.

A case has been registered at Dayalpur police station and an investigation is under way to identify the culprits.

