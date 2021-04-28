Two Lok Nayak Hospital nurses succumb to virus

Nurses union demands compensation to kin of victims, considering them as COVID warriors

Two nurses working at Lok Nayak Hospital, the largest Delhi government hospital, died on Tuesday, according to Delhi State Hospitals Nurses Union.

While one nurse was tested positive and was under home isolation, the other nurse had “COVID-19 like symptoms” and had been admitted at a private hospital.

The association demanded compensation for family members of both the nurses, considering them as “COVID warriors”.

Under home isolation

Ravinder Kaur, 55, who worked in a COVID-19 ward was tested positive on April 17 and was under home isolation.

“She was not having heavy symptoms. She had breakfast in the morning and had talked to one of our staffers also. But she then said that she was not feeling well and died suddenly,” said Shoukat Ali, vice president of the association. Ravinder was unmarried.

The second nurse, Elizabeth Joseph, 45, is from Kerala and is survived by her husband and two children. She was working in the pediatric department of the hospital, which was a non-COVID treatment facility.

“Though it was a non-COVID facility, she also had high chances of getting virus from there as there are a lot of bystanders and attendants who come in there and are not tested for COVID-19. Also, she did not wear PPE kit to work as it was a non-COVID ward,” Mr. Ali said.

“She had fever from April 15 but was tested negative. Her condition worsened and since she was negative and our hospital was a COVID facility, she was admitted at a private hospital. Scans had shown white patches in her lungs, which is a COVID-19 symptom. Her condition worsened and she passed away on Tuesday,” he said.

Elizabeth had SLE disease and doctors had advised her not to take the vaccine, the association said.