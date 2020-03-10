Two killed, one injured in hospital wall collapse

Two men were killed and another was injured after a boundary wall of an eye hospital collapsed in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar on Monday, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Amit (30) and Gagan Wadhwa (45) they said. The injured person, identified as Sharafat Ali (35), from JJ Colony, Tigri, was taken to AIIMS, where he is under treatment, the police said.

The police said that a beat staff, who was patrolling the area, was informed that the boundary wall of Model Eye Hospital in Lajpat Nagar II had collapsed.

The police found that the wall of the hospital collapsed towards the service lane and two-three workers and the son of the owner of a nearby house had sustained severe injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena said that the boundary wall was around 12 feet in height. The lower portion of the wall — about 6 feet — was built using mud some 25-30 years ago and the upper portion was built with cement around 8-10 years ago. The lower portion of the wall could not bear the pressure and the wall collapsed leading to casualty, Mr. Meena said.

A case has been registered in this regard, he added.