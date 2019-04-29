Two killed, one hurt after truck hits car

Two men were killed and a woman was injured when a speeding truck allegedly rammed a divider and veered into the opposite carriageway before hitting two cars in south Delhi, the police said Sunday.

The incident happened on April 27 night near South Extension, they said, adding that the victims were occupants of one of the cars. The deceased have been identified as car owner Dalip Dutta (52) and his driver Ravi Kumar (48). Dalip’s wife Seema Dutta (49) is said to be critical.

A senior officer said a truck was coming from Lajpat Nagar and heading towards Dhaula Kuan carriageway route. The accident happened when the vehicle reached an underpass at South Extension where it hit the divider and landed on the opposite carriageway. It then hit two cars, he said.

The three victims travelling in one of the cars were injured. They were rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where Kumar and Dalip were declared brought dead, the officer said. Seema is undergoing treatment there, he added.

All four occupants of the other car escaped unhurt, he added. The truck driver fled the spot but the vehicle has been seized, the police said. No CCTV footage of the incident is available to identify or establish the sequence of the accident, the officer said.

A case was registered and probe is on to find the accused driver, the police added.

Speeding car

In another road accident, a 28-year-old man was injured after his bike was allegedly hit by an overspeeding car in Dwarka on Sunday morning, the police said.

The incident happened at Lovely Chowk when a speeding sports utility vehicle hit a road-divider and broke through a park wall before hitting the bike, a senior officer said. Amit Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger, the officer said.

The accused fled the spot but the offending vehicle has been seized. “Efforts are on to nab the accused,” the officer added.