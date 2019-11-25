Two killed, one hurt after bike skids on chemical spill in Kashmere Gate

Two friends died while another sustained burn injuries after the bike they were riding on skidded on a hazardous chemical spill in Kashmere Gate, the police said on Sunday. As the chemical was corrosive in nature, the victims developed burns.

The police personnel, who came in contact with the chemical while shifting the injured also suffered burn injuries, said the police.

The deceased were identified as Mahesh, 23, a resident of Karawal Nagar; and Shivan, 21, of Rohini. Another victim Monu is undergoing treatment at Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital. The three were triple riding and were returning after attending a wedding in Nangloi when the accident took place, said the police.

A PCR call was received at 5.45 a.m. on Saturday regarding a road accident on Mori Gate Road near Dufferin bridge. A police team rushed to the spot and the injured were taken to the hospital.

But two of them succumbed to injuries on Sunday morning.

‘Spilled from truck’

“A policeman who was on night duty in the area said it was likely that the bike skidded due to a chemical spill on the road. The chemical would have spilled from a truck passing through the area,” said a police officer.

Others who came in contact with the chemical also suffered minor burn injuries, he said.

The officer added that the chemical was immediately cleared from the road. A sample of the chemical has been sent to the forensic laboratory to identify its nature, he added

“We are scanning CCTV footage to identify the truck from which the chemical had spilled.

An FIR has been registered against unknown vehicle at Kashmere Gate police station,” the officer added.