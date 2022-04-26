Two killed in wall collapse

NEW DELHI

Two men died after the wall of a godown in north-west Delhi’s Keshav Puram collapsed on Monday night. The deceased were identified as Sumit Verma, 42, a resident of Anand Parwat, and Bhoj Prakash, 48, of Sultanpuri. According to the police, the two were standing near a wine shop close to the godown when the wall fell on them.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said the incident took place on Monday at around 10:12 p.m. The senior police officer added that the police, along with fire tenders and a crane, rushed to the spot as soon as the distress call was received. After being pulled out from under the debris, the two were rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in Ashok Vihar, where the doctors declared them brought dead.

“We have registered a case under IPC sections 288 [negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings] and 304 A [causing death by negligence] against the godown owner at the Keshavpuram police station,” the DCP added.

In a separate incident, two students were injured after a portion of a ceiling collapsed in Model Town’s Vijaynagar area on Monday night. Sukanya, 22, a Delhi University student, sustained injuries on her shoulder while her 26-year-old cousin suffered back injuries and fractured her leg.

A day earlier, two labourers had died and three had sustained injuries after a three-storey under-construction residential building collapsed in south-west Delhi’s Satya Niketan area.