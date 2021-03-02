Two killed in separate incidents in outer Delhi

NEW DELHI

02 March 2021 00:55 IST

Two men were killed on Monday in separate incidents of firing over personal enmity in west Delhi’s Nangloi, the police said.

The police said that on Monday, one Mohammad Ikram alias Arif shot Zakir (42). Ikram was an accused in a murder case and was out on parole.

“Enraged by this, one Raees, Zakir’s accomplice, along with Mohbin and one unknown accused shot Saleem Qureshi, the brother-in-law of Ikram. Zakir and Qureshi were brought dead at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sudhanshu Dhama said.

Raees fired at the highway patrolling staffers while fleeing from the spot, however, he was nabbed, Mr. Dhama said.

One pistol, one magazine and two live cartridges were seized from the possession of Raees. All were associated with the business of meat supply, the police said.