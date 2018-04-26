Two killed in separate accidents

Two persons died in separate accidents in Rohini and north-west Delhi on Tuesday night, the police said on Wednesday.

In the first incident, two persons riding a two-wheeler allegedly rammed a tree in Rohini’s Shahbad Dairy on Tuesday night while returning home from a party. Virendrapal (45) died, while pillion rider Saleem (28) sustained critical injuries. The duo was on the way to Krishna Vihar.

As they reached the CNG fuel pump in Shahbad Dairy, they lost control of the two-wheeler and rammed a tree. A passer-by called the police. The victims were taken to a hospital, where Virendrapal was declared brought dead. The police said he was an architect while Mr. Saleem is property dealer.

In the second incident, a man died while his three-year-old son was severely injured after their bike was allegedly hit by a truck in north-west Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy. The deceased has been identified as Arvind Kumar. His son Raghav has been admitted to a hospital. A manhunt has been launched for the truck driver.