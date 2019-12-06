Two killed in separate accidents in south Delhi

Two persons, including a six-year-old girl, were killed in separate road accidents in south Delhi on Thursday.

The first incident happened at Greater Kailash colony where a 59-year-old woman died allegedly after the car she was travelling in rammed a tree. The woman, Krishna Singla, died during treatment at AIIMS on Wednesday, the police said.

The accident took place near Kohinoor Mall on Tuesday when the woman along with her husband and a relative were returning after attending their son’s wedding.

The woman’s husband, Mahavir Singla was driving the vehicle and the police suspect that he dozed off while driving.

A case was registered and a probe is on.

In the second incident, an eight-year-old girl died after she was allegedly hit by a car on Dera Mandi Road. The deceased has been identified as Komal, a resident of Jonapur village, they added.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the Class III student was returning home from school.

The driver of the car, Sagar, took the injured girl to the Trauma Centre, where she was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said. A case was registered and the driver has been arrested, he added.