Two killed in Delhi hotel fire; owner arrested

New Delhi

16 August 2021 01:59 IST

Two guests died and as many were injured in a fire at a hotel in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka on Sunday morning, following which its manager and the owner were arrested, police said. The incident took place around 7.30 a.m., they said. One of the deceased was identified as Deepak, a resident of Bagdola in Delhi. The police refused to reveal the identity of a minor girl, the other victim.

Advertising

Advertising