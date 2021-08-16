Two guests died and as many were injured in a fire at a hotel in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka on Sunday morning, following which its manager and the owner were arrested, police said. The incident took place around 7.30 a.m., they said. One of the deceased was identified as Deepak, a resident of Bagdola in Delhi. The police refused to reveal the identity of a minor girl, the other victim.
Related Articles
Close X
Delhi govt. to redesign, beautify 540 km-long roads in city according to European standards: Kejriwal
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Aug 16, 2021 2:11:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/two-killed-in-delhi-hotel-fire-owner-arrested/article35931827.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story