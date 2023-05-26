Two killed, four injured in truck collision in north-east Delhi

May 26, 2023 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - New Delhi

Two labourers were killed while four others sustained injuries after a truck allegedly rammed a stationary truck on a flyover near the Welcome metro station, the police said on Thursday.

The truck driver of the offending vehicle sustained injuries, the police said, adding that he has been apprehended. The incident took place at 12.30 a.m.

The complainant, Doje, told the police that he had stopped on the flyover after one of the truck’s front tyres deflated. He was opening the tyre bolts when suddenly another truck hit the stationary truck from behind,” DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey said.

The deceased have been identified as Ravi Kishan and Satish Kumar. The police said Doje works as a labourer on the truck. The driver and three other helpers were on board the truck, carrying bricks to Karol Bagh area.

An FIR has been registered under 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence), the DCP said.

