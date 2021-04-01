Two killed after tempo rams two-wheeler

NEW DELHI

Vehicle runs across footpath killing one homeless and injuring 2 others; driver held

Two persons were killed and two injured after a tempo ran over a footpath after hitting a two-wheeler in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said.

The victim Vehram Khan (34), who was riding the two-wheeler died in the accident. The tempo driver, Ateek Ahmad, a resident of the city’s Nehru Vihar, Mustafabad, was nabbed by the patrolling team near the accident spot, the police said.

The accident happened on the loop road towards Nigambodh Ghat from Yudhister Setu.

The tempo which was coming from Shastri Park, hit the two-wheeler before climbing the footpath where some people were sleeping, an officer said.

An unknown homeless person died on the spot. Three injured persons, including Khan, were shifted to trauma centre where Khan was declared dead. The injured homeless are in a serious condition and are unfit to give statement, the officer said.

An injured has been identified as Ramesh (52), a resident of Ludhiana, however, the identity of the other injured person is yet to be revealed.

A case has been registered against the tempo driver, the police said, adding that the truck is registered in the name of his mother. There were some plants and saplings in the vehicle, the police said.

Khan, who used to work in civil defence, was returning home after dropping his mother. He is survived by his pregnant wife, mother and four brothers, the police said.